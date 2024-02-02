Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 7.4 %

EW stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,110. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

