Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.49. The stock had a trading volume of 287,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,891. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $166.65.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

