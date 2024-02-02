Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

