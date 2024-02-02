Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 28.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.97. 296,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,265. The company has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.48.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

