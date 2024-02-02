Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,295 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 446.2% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 434,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,049 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 321.4% during the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 272,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,759. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 145.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

