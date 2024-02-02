Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 67,277 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,277 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up 2.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BWX Technologies worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,355. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

