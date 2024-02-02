Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,209,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after buying an additional 1,175,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE STAG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. 313,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

