Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 90,200 Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.03. 26,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.72. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

