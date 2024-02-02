Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 346,200 Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 346,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crescent Point Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 928,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $1,809,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.31. 3,045,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

