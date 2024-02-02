Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 76,988 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,988 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,419 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 463.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,494,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after buying an additional 180,839 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,858,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Leonardo DRS stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 205,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.40 million. Analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Leonardo DRS news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $353,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,745,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,050,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

