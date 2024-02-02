Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Nextracker worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXT. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 7.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NXT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. 2,586,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,624. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 30.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

