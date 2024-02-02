Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $5.84 Million in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $35,679,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $17,232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 175.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 124,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

ArcBest Trading Up 5.2 %

ArcBest stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.28. The company had a trading volume of 119,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,994. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.