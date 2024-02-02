Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Cactus makes up about 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cactus by 128.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cactus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cactus during the third quarter valued at $3,500,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 151,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

