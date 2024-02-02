Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,094 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.11% of ImmunoGen worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,796,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,504,000 after buying an additional 703,117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 890.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other ImmunoGen news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,481,292 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,243. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.18.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

