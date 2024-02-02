Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after acquiring an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,312,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.31. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $172.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

