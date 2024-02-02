Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up approximately 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. 104,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

