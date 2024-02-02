Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of ALLETE worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 20.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 31.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 51,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALE

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.