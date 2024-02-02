Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors comprises approximately 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $708,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 605,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,944 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $15,792,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $171.94. 45,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,987. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $179.49.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

