Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 12.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 31.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.91. 63,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $125.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

