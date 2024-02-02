Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 7,480 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials comprises 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Summit Materials worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,374,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $38,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,646,000 after buying an additional 882,720 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $22,444,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 135,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $39.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUM

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.