Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Qualys by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.08.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $189.60. The company had a trading volume of 74,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,965. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

