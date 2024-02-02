Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 57,639 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,744.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 705,249 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.