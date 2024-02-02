Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $540.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $370.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on META. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.51.

META stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $406.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

