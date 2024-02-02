Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.09 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Monero has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $167.92 or 0.00393693 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $77.06 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,651.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00158870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00550814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00057425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00163535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,392,470 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

