Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

