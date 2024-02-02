Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Trading Up 4.2% Following Strong Earnings

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $71.07 and last traded at $69.40. Approximately 26,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 148,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTX. Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,695.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90.

About Minerals Technologies



Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

