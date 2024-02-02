MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MIND Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MINDP opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

