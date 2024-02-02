MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MIND Technology Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:MINDP opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
MIND Technology Company Profile
