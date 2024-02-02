Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 143,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 289,807 shares.The stock last traded at $142.76 and had previously closed at $145.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Middleby Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 44.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

