Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Boosted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 105.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,593,271. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

