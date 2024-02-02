Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 42.9% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 26.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 20.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

