Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

MXC opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.82. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

