Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,514,000 after acquiring an additional 919,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $207,419,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.21.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $151.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $112.84 and a one year high of $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

