Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

