Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.7 %

FICO stock opened at $1,242.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $650.00 and a 12-month high of $1,307.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,169.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $988.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

