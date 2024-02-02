Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $451,611,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,485,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,725,000 after buying an additional 952,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after buying an additional 185,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,044,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

