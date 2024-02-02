Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.47

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 12132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Metals Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

