Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.47.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $406.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

