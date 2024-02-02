Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 691 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $141.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

