Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 108,941 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,941 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARI. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.4 %

ARI stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,333.33%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

