Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. State Street Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,331,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,666,000 after buying an additional 55,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,089,000 after buying an additional 146,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $193.74 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average of $193.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

