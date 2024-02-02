Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 408.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 393.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $185.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

