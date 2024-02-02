Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $220.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.54.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

