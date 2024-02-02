Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.38.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $502.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.40. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $507.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.