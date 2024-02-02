Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BAC opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

