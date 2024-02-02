Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,022,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $81.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

