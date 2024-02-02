Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 688.0 days.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MKGAF opened at $164.50 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $165.40.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck KGaA will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.