Melius Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

