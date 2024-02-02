McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $341.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $291.00 to $341.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $317.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $298.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.45. The company has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

