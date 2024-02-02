Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Gap Down to $33.19

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.19, but opened at $32.10. Matthews International shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 33,619 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Matthews International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $951.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,638,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,949 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 843.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 559,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 500,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,460,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 163,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

