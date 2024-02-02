Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up to $18.27

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $18.79. Mattel shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 779,003 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

